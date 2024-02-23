Steem Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Steem has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $115.18 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,217.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.20 or 0.00513890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00133283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00050176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00241888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00146451 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 456,357,497 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

