RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0682 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $16.29.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
