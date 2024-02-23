Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $11.10.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
