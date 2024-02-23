Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Decreased by Analyst

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repligen in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $193.40 on Friday. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.93 and its 200 day moving average is $167.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 268.61, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 44.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

