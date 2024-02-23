Atb Cap Markets Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$47.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.22. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of C$36.56 and a 1-year high of C$51.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.07%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

