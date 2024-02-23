Sidoti Csr Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Archrock in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Archrock’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Archrock had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Archrock Price Performance

NYSE:AROC opened at $18.99 on Friday. Archrock has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4,483.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

