Quest Diagnostics Incorporated to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DGX. Barclays assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $125.36 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $148.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.35 and its 200-day moving average is $130.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.92%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.