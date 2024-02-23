Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.15). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.60) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $23.98 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 8.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,914,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,585,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,072,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 536,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

