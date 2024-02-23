Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Issued By Zacks Research

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Honeywell International in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Shares of HON opened at $200.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $130.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Honeywell International by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,373 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after buying an additional 1,162,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,027,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

