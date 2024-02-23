Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAKE. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $2,246,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 646,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $261,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

