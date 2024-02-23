Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $59.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

