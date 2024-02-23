ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ATN International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

ATN International Stock Down 20.5 %

ATN International Increases Dividend

ATNI stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. ATN International has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $436.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATN International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ATN International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 14.4% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ATN International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in ATN International by 116.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

