Benchmark Begins Coverage on i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Trading Up 3.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $717.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.29 and a beta of 1.53. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 63.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.