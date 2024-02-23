ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MODV

ModivCare Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ModivCare

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. ModivCare has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $107.12. The company has a market cap of $622.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ModivCare by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ModivCare by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in ModivCare by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ModivCare by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.