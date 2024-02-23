ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.10% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ModivCare by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ModivCare by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in ModivCare by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ModivCare by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.
