Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 345.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,217 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,485,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,081,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

