Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.600-5.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.60-$5.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.29.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AWI opened at $120.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.61. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $120.97.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,315,000 after acquiring an additional 517,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,991,000 after buying an additional 569,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,043,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

See Also

