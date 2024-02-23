KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.100-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion. KBR also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10 to $3.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Get KBR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $59.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KBR by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 6.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in KBR by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in KBR by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.