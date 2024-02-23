Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Announces Earnings Results

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $657.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.47. Intuit has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $664.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.63.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

