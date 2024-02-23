Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 63,444 NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,761,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,884,000 after buying an additional 2,612,540 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in NexGen Energy by 99,379.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,674,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663,182 shares during the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC raised its position in NexGen Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,831,000 after purchasing an additional 630,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,055,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 346,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 208,817 shares during the period. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NXE stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a current ratio of 13.66.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

