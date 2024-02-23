Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,504,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 781,346 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,240,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 547,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 6.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,478,000 after buying an additional 221,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 33.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after buying an additional 785,523 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

