Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,127 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 70.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Simmons First National Price Performance

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

