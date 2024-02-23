Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 2,253 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDP opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

