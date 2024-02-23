Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 125.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares in the company, valued at $278,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PMT opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.31. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.38%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
