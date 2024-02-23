NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) General Counsel Sells $38,701.52 in Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEO opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NEO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 245.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.