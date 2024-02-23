Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Sells $41,664.13 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.