Insider Selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CAO Sells 3,326 Shares of Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $277,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $14.35 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

