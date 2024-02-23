Canyon Resources Limited (ASX:CAY) Insider Acquires A$52,342.27 in Stock

Canyon Resources Limited (ASX:CAY – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hohnen bought 737,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,342.27 ($34,210.63).

Mark Hohnen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canyon Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, February 14th, Mark Hohnen bought 20,000 shares of Canyon Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,440.00 ($941.18).

Canyon Resources Price Performance

About Canyon Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Canyon Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and exploration of bauxite properties in West Africa. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Minim Martap Bauxite project located in central Cameroon. The company was formerly known as Castlemaine Resources Limited and changed its name to Canyon Resources Limited in March 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.