Canyon Resources Limited (ASX:CAY) Insider Acquires A$52,342.27 in Stock

Canyon Resources Limited (ASX:CAY – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hohnen bought 737,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,342.27 ($34,210.63).
Mark Hohnen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Mark Hohnen bought 20,000 shares of Canyon Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,440.00 ($941.18).
