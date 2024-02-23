Aidan Viggiano Sells 1,694 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, January 5th, Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20.

NYSE TWLO opened at $56.53 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

