Truist Financial Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $350.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.47.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $310.91 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $338.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,181.83, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.49.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $2,770,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

