Insider Selling: FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells $3,357,161.92 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 28,412 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $3,357,161.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,738,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,099,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,930 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $3,821,382.40.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 24,174 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $2,890,001.70.

On Monday, February 12th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,025 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $2,381,172.75.

On Friday, February 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,499 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $2,414,987.19.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $3,014,884.80.

On Monday, February 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS opened at $118.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average of $105.70. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.89. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $122.87.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FCFS. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

