REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.13.

RGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,237 shares of company stock worth $2,119,851 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGNX stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

