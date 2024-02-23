AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCLGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 525,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04.

About AbCellera Biologics

Get Free Report

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

Analyst Recommendations for AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

