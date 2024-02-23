AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 525,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

