Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $279.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $283.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.88.

NYSE GLOB opened at $226.58 on Tuesday. Globant has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.10 and a 200-day moving average of $208.63. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 112.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Globant by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,969,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 30.7% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 362,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,799,000 after buying an additional 85,310 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 81.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

