Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CEO Sells $425,000.00 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.88. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Fortive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

