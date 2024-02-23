Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of HP opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 51.6% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 559,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4,189.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 189.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

