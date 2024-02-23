Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $353,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Jay Hannah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BancFirst alerts:

On Thursday, February 15th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $90,070.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $354,640.00.

BancFirst Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BANF opened at $87.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 28.26%. BancFirst’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 17.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BancFirst

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.