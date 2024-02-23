Insider Selling: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells 32,052 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $612,193.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,516,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,168,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ opened at $19.08 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

