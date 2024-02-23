Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) EVP Sells $829,600.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,892,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,579,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 0.1 %

LEGH opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $611.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.94. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 37,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.