Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells $702,955.96 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $702,955.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $639,000.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70.

Corcept Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

