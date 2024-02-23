Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CEO Jay T. Backstrom Sells 11,614 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 11,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $182,804.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,551,041.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SRRK opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 279.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

