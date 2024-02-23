Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives $12.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AM opened at $13.06 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

