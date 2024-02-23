Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPG. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Activity at Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 10,183 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.82 per share, with a total value of C$99,997.06. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE:CPG opened at C$9.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.03. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

