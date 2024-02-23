Analysts Set Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target at $12.56

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.56.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $9.55 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $550.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

