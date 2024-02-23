Analysts Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Target Price at $36.80

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. Gentex has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

