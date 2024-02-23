BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBIO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BBIO opened at $33.60 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

