Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 617 ($7.77).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 400 ($5.04) to GBX 415 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 630 ($7.93) to GBX 540 ($6.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 502.80 ($6.33) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 512.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 498.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -613.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 436.40 ($5.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 641.60 ($8.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

