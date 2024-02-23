Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives C$7.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on SDE. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Kevin Overstrom purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.86 per share, with a total value of C$571,960.00. In other news, Director Fotis Kalantzis bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$424,200.00. Also, Director Kevin Overstrom purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$3.15 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$16.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$545.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.61.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

