TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Acquires C$292,063.95 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Sébastien Martel acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$194.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,063.95.

TFI International Stock Up 2.0 %

TFII opened at C$199.25 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$137.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$199.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$180.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$172.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$181.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.