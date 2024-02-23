Larry Fernandes Sells 2,369 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $114.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.03. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 275,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ingredion by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ingredion by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,617,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

