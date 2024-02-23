Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Sells C$223,200.00 in Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total value of C$223,200.00.

Anthony John Beruschi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 21st, Anthony John Beruschi sold 35,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total value of C$44,450.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 23rd, Anthony John Beruschi sold 50,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total value of C$44,500.00.
  • On Thursday, January 18th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 3,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$2,520.00.
  • On Friday, January 12th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 71,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$57,510.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CVE:RML opened at C$1.23 on Friday. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$710.13 million, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

